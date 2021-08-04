The 26 year-old will compete in Toronto for the seventh time, after losing in straight sets to Mackenzie McDonald in the first round in Washington on Wednesday (AEST).

“I’m really pleased to be playing in Toronto this year,” Kyrgios said in a statement. “I’ve always enjoyed my time in Canada and have great memories of playing there. Hopefully I can play well and put on a good show for my Canadian fans.”

The action in Toronto gets underway on 10 July.