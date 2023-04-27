Kokkinakis in heated exchange with rival April 27, 2023 06:48 2:36 min Thanasi Kokkinakis got in a tense verbal rally with Jaume Munar during his 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-3) loss at the Madrid Open, that carried on after the end of the match WATCH the Madrid Open LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECTFull match Highlights: News Thanasi Kokkinakis ATP Tour Tennis Jaume Munar -Latest Videos 2:36 min Kokkinakis in heated exchange with rival 0:43 min Lampard understands Chelsea boo boys’ fears 5:04 min Heckingbottom ready to party after promotion 5:04 min Sheffield United seals Premier League return 1:31 min Slick City puts scythe through Arsenal 5:04 min Sheffield United’s sharpest Blades 1:30 min Brentford piles more misery on Chelsea 1:31 min Forest bests Brighton to boost survival hopes 18:52 min 5 clubs desperately in need of Ange Postecoglou 4:27 min Kompany hails Burnley’s 'tremendous' title triumph