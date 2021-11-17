Federer out of Aus Open, doubtful for Wimbledon November 17, 2021 10:46 0:30 min Roger Federer has confirmed he will not participate at the Australian Open and said he would be "extremely surprised" if he is fit enough to play at Wimbledon. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News Roger Federer ATP tour Tennis -Latest Videos 4:09 min FIFA WCQ: Venezuela v Peru 0:57 min Dani Alves hungry to prove he's still got it at 38 0:57 min Laporta teases Messi and Iniesta return to Barca 6:00 min Djokovic delighted after 50th win of 2021 6:00 min Djokovic rolls Rublev to reach semi-finals 0:30 min Federer out of Aus Open, doubtful for Wimbledon 0:58 min Real Madrid won't move for Mbappe in January 3:25 min FIFA WCQ: Chile v Ecuador 3:25 min Argentina qualifies for World Cup after Chile loss 2:33 min Paraguay stalemate leaves Colombia in fourth