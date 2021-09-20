Federer disappointed to miss out on Laver Cup September 21, 2021 00:14 1:00 min Roger Federer revealed it's 'really painful' to miss out on this year's Laver Cup as the Swiss great continues working to regain full fitness. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News Roger Federer ATP tour -Latest Videos 1:31 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Espanyol 3:35 min Ligue 1: Troyes v Montpellier 5:53 min LaLiga: Barcelona v Granada 1:32 min LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Sevilla 1:29 min LaLiga: Mallorca v Villarreal 3:46 min Ligue 1: Marseille v Rennes 3:59 min Ligue 1: Lens v Lille 4:11 min Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Metz 4:13 min Ligue 1: Reims v Lorient 3:25 min Ligue 1: Clermont Foot v Brest