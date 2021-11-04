Duckworth edges Popyrin in all-Aussie battle November 4, 2021 21:38 3:11 min James Duckworth booked his place in the quarter finals at the Paris Masters with a hard-fought win over fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin. WATCH the Paris Masters LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News James Duckworth Alexei Popyrin ATP tour Tennis -Latest Videos 3:11 min Duckworth edges Popyrin in all-Aussie battle 1:19 min Giroud snubbed again in latest France squad 0:47 min Struggling Sancho left out of England squad 2:20 min Inter chief backs Conte to succeed at Spurs 1:30 min Newcastle reportedly plots Coutinho loan move 7:01 min Mitrovic hot streak continues in Fulham rout 1:31 min RB Leipzig pegs back PSG with late penalty 1:31 min Sterling ends goal drought as City beats Brugge 1:31 min Inter sees off Sheriff with second-half flurry 1:31 min Reds cruise into knockout stage as group winners