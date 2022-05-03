Djokovic rates Monfils win as his best match this year May 4, 2022 00:48 1:52 min Novak Djokovic was delighted with his performance after easing past Gael Monfils at the Madrid Open. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Novak Djokovic ATP Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 1:52 min Djokovic rates Monfils win as best match this year 4:12 min Djokovic powers past Monfils to reach last 16 4:00 min Raducanu sent packing in Madrid 4:08 min Moore strike sends Cherries back to the top 1:31 min Quadruple alive as Reds seal place in UCL final 0:37 min Alves backs Xavi to reinvent Barcelona 4:08 min Bournemouth midfielder Brooks wins cancer battle 1:19 min Rangnick expects Ronaldo to stay at Man United 1:14 min Ancelotti to quit club coaching after Real Madrid 0:20 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS