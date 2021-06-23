Djokovic dazzles in doubles win to stun top seeds June 23, 2021 23:36 3:25 min Novak Djokovic and good friend Carlos Gomez-Herrera fought back from a set down to stun top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in their doubles clash. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News tennis Novak Djokovic ATP tour -Latest Videos 5:18 min MLS: New England Revolution v NY Red Bulls 1:15 min Pogba's latest do sparks transfer rumour frenzy 1:15 min Benzema's 'pride and joy' at ending France wait 2:18 min Daei congratulates record-equalling Ronaldo 2:18 min Ronaldo equals Ali Daei's all-time goals record 1:25 min Meunier: football not ready for openly gay players 1:09 min Returning Busquets out to continue Spain success 0:41 min Parma move emerged 'like a sneeze' for Buffon 3:25 min Djokovic dazzles in doubles win to stun top seeds 1:31 min Ronaldo double sneaks Portugal into last 16