De Minaur keeps cool to reach 'Hotlanta' final July 31, 2022 03:55 3:25 min Australia's Alex De Minaur came from a set down to beat the heat, rain and opponent Ilya Ivashka 5-7 6-2 6-2 in the semi-finals at the Atlanta Open, reaching a title decider he won three years ago. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Alex De Minaur ATP Tour Tennis Ilya Ivashka -Latest Videos 3:25 min De Minaur keeps cool to reach 'Hotlanta' final 5:02 min Tavernier stunner seals comeback for Rangers 8:55 min Nagelsmann labels Musiala world class in cup win 0:39 min Wiegman says England fears nobody as final looms 5:16 min McGree lucks out as Boro draws with Baggies 6:39 min Alcaraz matches Tsitsipas to set up Sinner final 8:55 min DFL Supercup: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich 8:55 min Mane hits debut goal in pulsating Supercup win 5:45 min Cardiff cracks Canaries in bad-tempered opener 4:32 min Bautista Agut ends fairytale Misolic run