De Minaur edges Cressy to reach Rotterdam quarters February 16, 2023 21:22 3:08 min Alex de Minaur has backed up his big win over Andrey Rublev by beating Maxime Cressy in three sets to reach the quarter-finals at the Rotterdam Open.