De Minaur lost the first set against his Italian opponent, who reached a career-high ranking of No.26 earlier this month, but the Australian fought back to prevail 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

Loving every second on the grass!! 🌱❤️ That one felt good 🙌😅, couldn’t have asked for a better week!! 😈 #5 pic.twitter.com/zI1O7RGJOy — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) June 26, 2021

Having forced a decider, it was De Minaur who had the most left in the third-set tie-break, which decided an entertaining contest that lasted two hours and 40 minutes.

It marked De Minaur's second title of 2021 after his success at the Antalya Open in January.

Prior to Eastbourne, all four of De Minaur's ATP titles had come on hard courts.

However, an excellent backhand return of a second serve set him up for a forehand smash to clinch a triumph that should give him great confidence heading into Wimbledon.

De Minaur starts his campaign at the All England Club on Monday with a testing opening clash against Sebastian Korda while Sonego faces Pedro Sousa.

De Minaur paid tribute to Sonego, who recently lost his grandmother.

"Everyone should congratulate Lorenzo for an incredible week. Everyone should be scared of you at Wimbledon next week," De Minaur said after the win.

"It's been a long week, I've played some great tennis, I've managed to pull through a very tough win.

"Hopefully I can keep it going through Wimbledon, I can't wait to go there next week."