It was a tremendous week in Acapulco for Australian de Minaur who closed out the match 3-6 6-4 6-1.

He eliminated world number 10 Holger Rune in the semi-final en route to his seventh title overall – with the first six all at the ATP 250 level.

Against Paul, de Minaur blew a pair of break points in the opening set and then gave up the break in the very next game, allowing the American to serve things out safely to take the first frame.

But mistakes started to creep into Paul's game the longer the match went.

After landing 75 per cent of his first serves fair in the opener and avoiding any double-faults, Paul's first serve percentage dropped to 46 in the second and he committed a pair of doubles.

He committed another two double-faults in the decider to hand de Minaur the early break and his play from the baseline also deteriorated, hitting just six winners to go with 14 unforced errors.

Known for his resilience, de Minaur had to save five break points to hold serve in the opening game of the third set but he held his nerve, and churned out five consecutive games as Paul ran out of gas.

The 500 ranking points will see the Aussie climb to 18th in the world with his career-best mark of 15th now within reach.

"It feels great, it feels amazing," de Minaur said just before the trophy ceremony.

"I know the hard work that's put in to be here and it's good to see the results.

"It's not always that you win the tournament and you get to finish a week unbeaten, so I'll definitely cherish this going into Indian Wells and Miami."

Meanwhile, the fairytale continued for Nicolas Jarry at the Chile Open, with the Santiago-born talent electrifying his home crowd with a 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 semi-final victory over Jaume Munar.

Jarry will get a chance for the second ATP title of his career and the first since 2019, when he meets Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the final.

Etcheverry emerged victorious 7-5 6-3 in an all-Argentine showdown against third seed Sebastian Baez, earning his first final appearance at this level.