Nick Kyrgios was off to a blistering start at the Miami Open, but he failed to overcome Jannik Sinner, who put on his best showing of the tournament so far to reach the quarter finals.

"Today I raised a little bit my level," Sinner said in his on-court interview. "I had to, because he’s a very aggressive player, especially when he serves well. I’m very happy about my performance today."

Kyrgios had only lost a combined nine games against seeded opponents Andrey Rublev and Fabo Fognini heading into his clash with Sinner, but Kyrgios couldn't replicate that form in the round of 16.

The Australian got into a heated exchange with the umpire at the end of the first set, after being docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Meanwhile, fellow Aussie and Kyrgios's doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis also crashed out in Miami after the 25 year-old lost to Alexander Zverev in two sets.