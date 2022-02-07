'Careful' Murray to sit out clay season February 7, 2022 22:19 0:40 min Andy Murray announced he'll sit out the entire clay court season, including the French Open, as the 34 year-old takes a measured approach to his scheduling. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News Andy Murray ATP tour Tennis -Latest Videos 4:25 min Athletic continues strong form with Espanyol win 4:02 min Verdi's nets two set-piece stunners on debut 0:40 min 'Careful' Murray to sit out clay season 0:39 min Nike terminates relationship with Greenwood 5:54 min Ligue 1: Lille v PSG 1:23 min Heavyweight champ Usyk makes pro football debut 0:23 min Mbappe denies agreeing Real Madrid move 4:07 min Serie A: Juventus v Hellas Verona 4:07 min Vlahovic not giving up on title hopes for Juve 4:16 min Serie A: Atalanta v Cagliari