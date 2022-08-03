Candid Kyrgios admits to nerves ahead of Giron win August 3, 2022 03:34 1:52 min Australian star Nick Kyrgios opened up about defeat in the Wimbledon final and his nerves in the lead up to the straight sets win over Marcos Giron. WATCH: Kyrgios breezes past Giron to progress in Washington Interviews Nick Kyrgios ATP Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 4:30 min Arrascaeta, Gabigol magic puts Flamengo in control 2:59 min Suarez debut dampened by Nacional defeat 1:52 min Candid Kyrgios admits to nerves ahead of Giron win 2:10 min Kyrgios eases past Giron to progress in Washington 2:57 min Tebogo breaks U20 world record to win 100m final 2:54 min Sprint king Tebogo cruises to win 100m semi-final 3:41 min De Minaur eyeing off back-to-back titles 4:30 min Watford stings Sheffield United with quick counter 3:55 min Murray crashes out in Washington 9:54 min African distance titans take first golds at Cali