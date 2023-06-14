Bublik beats Goffin to set up Sinner showdown June 14, 2023 02:01 3:40 min Alexander Bublik proved too strong for David Goffin, as the Kazakh star set up a clash with Jannik Sinner in the nex round at the Libema Open. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up for beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial Highlights David Goffin ATP Tour Tennis Alexander Bublik -Latest Videos 3:19 min Lionel Messi's best goals for PSG 8:39 min 23 impossible Novak Djokovic winners 3:40 min Bublik beats Goffin to set up Sinner showdown 0:54 min Popyrin wins to progress at Libema Open 2:10 min Kyrgios return falls flat in Stuttgart 0:34 min Mbappe wants to see out PSG contract next season 2:10 min Raonic returns in style with big win 3:14 min All Jude Bellingham's Bundesliga goals and assists 9:04 min Young Aussie striker reflects on promotion 1:39 min Mbappe reportedly tells PSG he won't extend deal