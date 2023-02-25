De Minaur stunned by French hope Bonzi in Marseille February 25, 2023 01:36 5:40 min Third-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur was a surprise casualty in the quarter-finals of the Open 13 in Marseille, going down in straight sets 6-2 6-4 to Benjamin Bonzi. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Alex De Minaur ATP Tour Tennis Benjamin Bonzi -Latest Videos 2:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Karlsruher v Jahn Regensburg 2:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v Eintracht Braunschweig 5:02 min Bundesliga: Mainz v Borussia Monchengladbach 1:07 min Ten Hag wants focus against 'annoying' Newcastle 5:40 min Bonzi bounces de Minaur in Marseille upset 1:32 min Potter reveals menacing emails 1:16 min Murray survives another marathon in Doha 24:44 min Dwight Yorke chats to beIN SPORTS 1:26 min PSG cannot just rely on Mbappe 1:00 min Man United waits on Rashford fitness update