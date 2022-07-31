De Minaur has won his sixth ATP Tour title after the Australian clinched the Atlanta Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over American Jenson Brooksby.

Despite taking on an American, de Minaur felt the love from the Atalanta crowd, saying: “I’d like to thank the crowd,” De Minaur said during the trophy ceremony. “You guys were amazing. I’m not a local, but you guys sure made me feel like one, so really appreciate the support.”

De Minaur battled into the final, having come from a set down in the quarter-final and semi-final, but the 23 year-old showed his resolve to take out the ATP250 event.