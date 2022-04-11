Alcaraz is one of the brightest prospects on the ATP Tour, with the 18-year-old Spaniard having won his first Masters title at the Miami Open and become the youngest men's champion of that tournament.

That was Alcaraz's second title of 2022 and third overall. He is now up to 11th in the ATP world rankings.

Seeded eighth, Alcaraz has been handed a bye to the second round but is in the same quarter of the draw as world number one Djokovic, who has triumphed twice in Monte Carlo.

Alcaraz, though, is making sure not to get ahead of himself and think too much about a maiden meeting with Djokovic, with American Korda – who defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in his first-round match – first up.

"I don't want to be in a rush, I just focus on the first [match]," Alcaraz told reporters ahead of what is a rematch of the Next Gen ATP Finals championship match which he won in straight sets.

"Obviously, it would be a great match against Novak.

"Playing against the number one player in the world [would be] amazing for me, but I hope to play well in the first [matches] and hope to meet him in the quarter-finals."

Alcaraz seems set to have a future at the very top of the game but is insisting everything must be taken step by step.

"Sometimes it is difficult, but I am trying to make it easy," he said.

"Doing everything for the first time, I am trying my best, trying to manage the nerves of the first time well."

Taylor Fritz, who won a Masters title at Indian Wells earlier this year, could also be standing in the way of Alcaraz and the quarter-finals, should the American defeat wildcard Lucas Catarina and Marin Cilic.

Djokovic, on the other hand, faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first match.