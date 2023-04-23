Alcaraz is now 4-0 against Tsitsipas as he successfully defended his crown in Catalonia.

A battle between the top seeds briefly threatened to be a closely contested affair before Alcaraz soon took control, with his 6-3 6-4 win wrapped up in an hour and 20 minutes.

It made for a successful start to the European clay season a month out from the French Open for the soon to be 20-year-old.

For Tsitsipas, he is now a miserable 0-10 career record in ATP 500 finals.

Tsitsipas broke first, leading 2-1 early in the opening set, yet he did not forge another break point across the rest of the match.

Alcaraz was quickly back on terms and dominated his next two service games, creating the opportunity to apply pressure to the Tsitsipas serve.

That paid off with a decisive break, allowing Alcaraz to take his second set point.

A slightly more measured second set followed but it again went the way of Alcaraz, breaking at the second attempt for a 3-2 lead to which Tsitsipas could not respond.