Wu wins Dallas Open title, making ATP history for China

Isner served 44 aces but still lost.

The 37-year-old American going down 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (14-12), with neither player able to break serve and climaxing in a marathon tie-break.

Former world number eight Isner was chasing a 17th singles title, and a first at an indoor tournament.

He had a match point slide by at 6-5 in the second set.

The 23-year-old Wu resisted one of the best serves in history and took the match all the way.

"It's a very tough match today. I'm not even moving when he serves," he said.

"I made history here for my country. I'm very proud of myself."

The first 22 points of the third-set tie-break went with serve before Wu hit a super backhand winner to interrupt the sequence.

Incredibly, Isner won the next rally to bring it back on serve but the match then got away from him, and a stray forehand gave Wu the title.

That winning slide though 😅



What a moment for Wu Yibing after an electric game against Isner 🍿@DALOpenTennis | #DalOpen pic.twitter.com/x2r8D1FAdm — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 12, 2023

Dallas resident Isner, famed for his 11 hours and five minutes win over Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010, featuring a 70-68 final set, said of this loss: "That kind of stunk for me."

Wu, who accounted for four seeds along the way in Dallas including top seed Taylor Fritz in the last four, jumps to 58th in the rankings, up 39 places on his previous career high of 97th.