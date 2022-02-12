Tsitsipas too strong for Aussie De Minaur

WATCH the Rotterdam Open LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Greek has yet to win an ATP 500 tournament but is now a step closer to ending that record after overcoming De Minaur 6-4 6-4 in a little more than 90 minutes.

De Minaur's excellent movement was quelled by Tsitsipas, who hit 19 winners and won 27 of 33 first-serve points (82 per cent).

Speaking after his win, Tsitsipas said: "I took my time, I tried to understand what works for me and what doesn't, and with the right momentum, with the right intention, things kind of paid off.

"I was able to get ahead in the score, which gave me a lot of confidence, and I think my serve was very good today, it gave me a lot of points and applied a lot of pressure to him."

Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka is Tsitsipas' surprise semi-final opponent as the world No.137 continued a fine run by defeating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 1-6 7-5.

There was a sense of deja-vu in the later sessions as Andrey Rublev defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-3.

Rublev defeated the same opponent in the final of the 2021 tournament, and is now one win away from returning to the showpiece match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is backing up a strong performance at the Australian Open, where the world No.9 was beaten by eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

The Canadian came through a tough encounter against Cameron Norrie 7-5 7-6 (7-4) as he aims to go one better than his runner-up appearance in Rotterdam in 2020.