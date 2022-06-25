LaLiga
Tsitsipas nabs first grass title with Mallorca win

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed the first grass-court title of his career as he edged Roberto Bautista Agut in the Mallorca Open final.

Playing in his fourth final of 2022, Tsitsipas looked to have victory in his grasp when he broke for a 3-1 lead in the decisive set.

He surrendered his initiative when he was broken while serving for the match at 5-3.

However, Tsitsipas made no mistake in the eventual tie-break, surging to a 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-2) victory.

The win secured Tsitsipas' second title of the year after his May success in Monte Carlo.

Tsitsipas will hope his performance on the grass in Mallorca translates to a strong performance at Wimbledon, where he has gone past the first round only once.

He will face Alexander Ritschard in the first round at the All England Club on Tuesday.

