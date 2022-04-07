Thiem raring to go after negative COVID result

The luckless Austrian revealed he had contracted COVID-19 after making a long-awaited return in the Andalucia Open Challenger Tour event last week.

Thiem has not played on the ATP Tour since last June, missing Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021 after undergoing wrist surgery.

The 2020 US Open champion, who was beaten by Pedro Cachin on his comeback in Marbella, on Thursday stated that he is now COVID-free.

"A short update: I am finally negative and I feel much better! Thank you for all your messages! I really appreciate it!" he tweeted.

Hey guys!

I hope you’re all well!



A short update:

I am finally negative and I feel much better!

Thank you for all your messages! I really appreciate it! 🙏🏻



I'm going to have a medical check-up, so I can get back on track! 🎾



I wish you all a nice Thursday! pic.twitter.com/57kvfKjpQw — Dominic Thiem (@domithiem) April 7, 2022

"I'm going to have a medical check-up, so I can get back on track!"

Thiem has reportedly pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters this week, but his return to the ATP Tour should be imminent with the French Open on the horizon next month.