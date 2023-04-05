BUNDESLIGA
Thiem claims first win since February at Estoril Open

Dominic Thiem claimed his first win since February with victory at the Estoril Open.

The former US Open champion and two-time Roland Garros finalist had gone his previous four ATP Tour-level events without a win.

But Thiem, once ranked as high as third in the world, ended the drought with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat of compatriot Sebastian Ofner.

He will next face American Ben Shelton, who defeated Constant Lestienne 7-5 7-5.

Meanwhile, there were three shocks at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh.

Roberto Carballes Baena came from a set down to beat fifth seed Maxime Cressy, Alexandre Muller overcame sixth seed Richard Gasquet, and qualifier Andrea Vavassori defeated eighth seed Nicolas Jarry.

