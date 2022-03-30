Thiem catches COVID after long-awaited return

Thiem only made his return to action on Wednesday (AEDT), having not featured on the ATP Tour since June last year.

The Austrian underwent surgery on a wrist injury that kept him out of Wimbledon and also prevented him from defending his US Open title, while he also missed this year's Australian Open.

Having opted to push back his comeback further by skipping Indian Wells and the Miami Open, Thiem instead decided to play at the Challenger Tour's Andalucia Open.

His return was short-lived, as Thiem went down 6-3 6-4 to Pedro Cachin.

And Thiem will now face another spell out, after revealing he has contracted coronavirus.

"Looks like lately the good news don't last long... last night after dinner, I started feeling unwell and didn't have a good night," Thiem wrote on his official Instagram account.

"After developing mild symptoms I decided to take a test this morning, which came back positive for COVID-19.



"Now I have to wait and see how it develops. I'll keep you posted. Thank you all in advance for your support!"