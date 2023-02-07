BUNDESLIGA
ATP Tour

Teenage wildcard Fils stuns Gasquet in Montpellier

Teenage wildcard Arthur Fils claimed his first ATP Tour victory to knock three-time champion Richard Gasquet out of the Open Sud de France.

The 18-year-old Fils, half the age of his opponent, won the first-round match against his fellow Frenchman 7-5 7-5 in Montpellier.

Fils will face another battle between youth and experience when he takes on Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in round two.

The 163-ranked Fils served eight aces and broke Gasquet four times to move into the next round

Nikoloz Basilashvili will face either defending champion Alexander Bublik or Gregoire Barrere in the last 16 after beating Constant Lestienne 6-3 (7-3) 7-5 6-2 in Monday's other match.

