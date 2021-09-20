Sonego cruises to routine win in Metz

The Italian recorded his 25th win of the year on the ATP Tour on Monday, winning 6-3 6-2 in 73 minutes while not even conceding a break point to Fucsovics.

"I was really focused," said Sonego. "Marton is a great player and it was a tough match. I liked my tennis and I am really happy.

"I am confident because this year has been my best. I am now number 24 in the world, which is my best ranking. I have played my best tennis this year."

Vasek Pospisil also moved through, beating home wildcard hope Gregoire Barrere 6-3 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz is the top seed at the ATP 250 event in Metz, with Gael Monfils and Andy Murray among the other stars yet to play their first match.

At the Astana Open, which has the same ranking points available, Miomir Kecmanovic was a 6-4 6-2 winner over Fernando Verdasco.

Seventh seed Laslo Djere, meanwhile, had to battle hard to end a four-match losing streak on the ATP Tour. He edged into the last 16 with a gruelling 6-4 3-6 6-4 win over Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan.

The highest-ranked players in the tournament are Russian Aslan Karatsev and home hope Alexander Bublik.

Second seed Bublik will start his campaign against Kecmanovic, whose victory over Verdasco was his first win since the Tokyo Olympics in July.