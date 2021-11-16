Sinner replaces Berrettini at ATP Finals

Medvedev made it two wins from two in Turin as he fought to a 6-3 6-7 (3-6) 7-6 (8-6) victory over Alexander Zverev on Wednesday (AEDT).

That win sealed the defending champion's place in the semi-finals, and he will now aim to maintain his momentum when he returns to the court for his final group game.

However, he will not face Berrettini as initially scheduled, after the Italian world number seven was forced to withdraw with an injury he sustained against Zverev on Sunday.

Berrettini had to retire from that match, and compatriot Sinner will replace him.

Sinner's first match will be against Hubert Hurkacz in a repeat of the Miami Open final – the Pole claiming his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title on that occasion.

Hurkacz lost his first match of his debut Finals, going down to Medvedev, who was made to work harder against Zverev.

"Definitely one of the matches to remember," Medvedev said after his win over the German. "When you win 8-6 in the tie-break in the third...

"It was 4-2 for him, so I was like okay, he serves a few aces, it's done. I made it 6-4, and I was like okay, that's my moment now.

"Just an amazing feeling. Not actually much to say about the match, just amazing.

"Sometimes that's how tennis is. You just try to do your best. Sometimes luck is on your side, sometimes not. Sometimes it's more than just luck. I just try to do my best, and I'm really happy the past seven matches went in my favour."