Ruud extends winning run to reach Generali final

The world No.14 has been in incredible form on clay, having captured the Swedish Open and Swiss Open titles.

Ruud, who also landed the Geneva Open crown in May, has now won his past 11 matches, but was made to work hard for a 6-3 7-6 (9-7) victory over world No.91 Rinderknech in Kitzbuhel.

The Norwegian was forced to come from behind and defeat Sweden’s Mikael Ymer on Friday (AEST), saving a match point in the process, and a single break swung a close opening set in his favour.

Fresh from defeating No.3 seed Filip Krajinovic in the last eight, Rinderknech refused to lie down and took the second to a tie-break.

The big-serving Frenchman fired down 10 aces, but Ruud held his nerve to avoid a decider and prevail, saving a match point as he came from a mini-break down to extend his winning run.

The 22-year-old will play Pedro Martinez in the final after the Spaniard came from behind to beat Germany’s Daniel Altmeier 4-6 6-3 6-3.

Spaniard Martinez won 70 per cent of points behind his first serve and broke four times to move into the championship match.