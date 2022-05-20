Ruud en route to another Geneva title

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

World No.9 Ruud was a 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 winner against Reilly Opelka on Saturday (AEST), putting him on the brink of a second ATP Tour crown of the season and a sixth in his past seven ATP 250 events on clay.

The Norwegian made the semi-finals at the Internazionali d'Italia last week and maintained his momentum ahead of the French Open.

He converted the match's only break point in the penultimate game and sealed the deal in the next, dropping just five of 46 points behind his first serve throughout.

Ruud will take on Joao Sousa, who was the runner-up to Thomaz Bellucci in Geneva seven years ago, in the final after the Portuguese defeated Richard Gasquet 6-2 6-2.

Norrie will also be hopeful of making up for a past final defeat after winning his last-four encounter with Holger Rune at the Lyon Open.

The Briton was a set and a break up before Rune recovered to force a decider, which Norrie took for a 6-2 5-7 6-4 triumph in a little over two hours.

Norrie was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final but it is Alex Molcan who stands between him and the trophy this time around.

Molcan, who is yet to win a Tour-level title, claimed an impressive victory 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur.