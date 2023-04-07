Ruud eases into last four of Estoril Open

Casper Ruud is through to the final four of the Estoril Open after dropping just three games to dethroned champion Sebastian Baez.

The number one seed dominated his Argentine opponent from the moment the first set went to 3-3, winning nine-straight games from there to ease to a 6-3 6-0 victory.

Ruud did need to save four break points in the second game of the second set but his ability to hold serve seemed to end any resistance that Baez could muster.

The Norwegian will face Frenchman Quentin Halys in the semi-finals after the Frenchman's straight-sets triumph over Dominic Thiem

Halys reached his first ATP Tour semi after recording a 6-1 6-4 win over the former world number three in just one hour and 19 minutes.

The other semi-final will pit Miomir Kecmanovic against Marco Cecchinato, after the latter stunned third seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets.

The world number 96 claimed a 7-5 7-6 (7-5) victory in the first meeting between the pair to set up a last-four clash with Kecmanovic, who saw off sixth seed Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-5 6-2.

Elsewhere, Dan Evans is the only seed remaining in the Grand Prix Hassan II as he reached the semi-finals by cruising to a 6-3 7-5 triumph over Andrea Vavassori in Marrakech.

Dan Evans is moving on in Marrakech after a 6-3 7-5 win over Vavassori!

Evans will face Roberto Carballes Baena next after the Spaniard toppled fourth seed Tallon Griekspoor 6-3 2-6 6-2.

Second seed Lorenzo Musetti was beaten by Alexandre Muller 6-3 1-6 6-4 in a topsy-turvy encounter.

The Frenchman will now face Pavel Kotov in the final four after the Russian defeated Australian Christopher O'Connell in a 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-3) thriller.

Meanwhile, just one match was able to completed at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston due to a third day of rain.

During a brief respite in the weather, Australian Max Purcell won the only two games played to seal a 6-4 3-6 6-3 success over Daniel Altmaier.