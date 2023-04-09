Ruud downs Kecmanovic to clinch Estoril title

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Having enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, Ruud was bidding for his first trophy success of 2023 in Portugal, and the world number five made a flying start to his clash with Kecmanovic.
Right on 🎯
Ruud wrapped up the opener in just 36 minutes, taking control with a huge forehand winner to break in just the third game.
The Norwegian navigated two three-set contests in order to reach the showpiece and it looked like another of his matches may go the distance when Kecmanovic recovered to force a second-set tie-break.
However, a dipping backhand saw Ruud secure the second of two crucial mini breaks and he took the first of his three championship points to cap a fine week with silverware, sealing a 6-2 7-6 (7-3) win.
The moment @CasperRuud98 claimed his 10th tour-level title 👏
He takes out Kecmanovic 6-2 7-6(3).
Elsewhere, Carballes Baena won just his second career title, triumphing on the clay in Marrakesh where he beat Alexandre Muller 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.
WHAT A MOMENT ✨
France's Muller showed no signs of being overawed on his first final outing as he took the opener in impressive fashion, but Carballes Baena edged a tie-break in the second before dominating the decider.
Carballes Baena's triumph – recorded in just under three hours – gave him his first title since the 2018 Ecuador Open, which also came on his favoured clay surface.