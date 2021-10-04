Ruud claims fifth title to lead ATP Tour

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ruud, the No.2 seed, was too strong for Great Britain's Norrie, winning 6-0 6-2 in Monday's (AEDT) ATP 250 final.

Norway's Ruud earned his first hard-court trophy at the expense of Norrie and Tour-leading fifth title of 2021, ahead of world number one Novak Djokovic, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games gold medal winner Alexander Zverev, who all have four each.

Ruud broke serve five times to boost his chances of qualifying for next month's ATP Finals in Turin.

"Special thanks to Rod, obviously the legend. I think you need to come to all my matches now because I'm playing really good when you come and watch," Ruud said after receiving the trophy from Australian legend Rod Laver.

"I hope you will come to Indian Wells next week to watch, so let's see [what happens there]!"