Rune battles past van de Zandschulp to defend title in Munich

The top seed this year, Rune won his first career title at this event last year, albeit only after van de Zandschulp retired from the final with chest pains.

It was "probably the worst way to win a final", Rune said back then, so the 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-3) victory on this occasion would have felt especially sweet.

Van de Zandschulp's only career final appearances have been in Munich, meaning he is still waiting for a first title. That wait should have ended here.

Rune took the opening set, breaking immediately, but the fourth seed roared back in the second to tee up a decider.

Momentum was with van de Zandschulp, who broke twice and forged a pair of match points.

Both were squandered, however, and Rune recovered to tie the set, then did so again when van de Zandschulp broke into the lead once more and created two more match points.

That meant a tie-break, in which Rune swiftly gained control and held off the giant Dutchman for a hard-earned win.