Rain continues to ruin Houston Open

It was the third day in a row that has been washed out because of persistent rain, but after completing their first set on Thurday (AEST), and their second set on Friday (AEST), Max Purcell was allowed to finish off his 6-4 3-6 6-3 win over Daniel Altmaier.

It was the final first-round match-up yet to conclude, although there is still a second round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final to schedule in limited time before the ATP Tour rolls on.

The tournament's No.1 seed, Frances Tiafoe, is yet to play a match yet after receiving a first-round bye, and it is the same case for No.2 seed Tommy Paul.

In a statement, tournament director Bronwyn Greer said: "We want to ensure that our courts are in the best possible condition to complete our tournament this weekend, and with that in mind we have decided to forgo play today with the exception of that first-round match that is deep into the third set."