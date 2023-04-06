Play rained out at Houston Open

Persistent rain forced an early abandonment of action on the clay courts in Houston, with all eight second-round matches pushed back to Friday.

Max Purcell's clash with Daniel Altmaier was the only match to get underway, with the Australian leading 6-4 before rain intervened.

Top seed Frances Tiafoe was due to open his campaign against Steve Johnson, with second seed Tommy Paul to face Yannick Hanfmann.

Nakashima's withdrawal for an undisclosed reason meant lucky loser Zizou Bergs will replace him and take on Cristian Garin.