Opelka fends off Brooksby to win Dallas title

In a battle between two of the United States' brightest young men's tennis talents, neither could find a way to break the other's serve.

That meant it came down to the shoot-out of the tie-break in each set, with Opelka sealing a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3) victory in an hour and 51 minutes.

It gives the world number 23 a third ATP title of his career, all of which have been won in America. His previous successes came at Delray Beach and the New York Open.

This indoor showpiece on Sunday was just a second main-tour final for 54th-ranked Brooksby, a player who caught the eye in a breakout 2021 campaign, and he found Opelka's serve impenetrable, as has been the case for all-comers throughout the week.

Opelka faced just one break point in the title match, the first against his serve all week, but staved that off. He had five chances against the Brooksby serve but could also not take advantage.

Rather than power, Opelka finished off the match with finesse, hitting a backhand winner after a teasing exchange. He then described 21-year-old Brooksby as "a future top-10 player" after keeping the youngster waiting for his first ATP title.

Brooksby was ranked outside the top 300 this time last year and is poised for a first top-50 breakthrough.

The champion was delighted with his own game, with Opelka saying at the trophy presentation: "I thought I played very well under pressure, especially against a great player like Jenson.

"He makes you very uncomfortable and he took me out of my comfort zone a lot of the match today. I really had to play my best tennis to get by and I barely did."