Norrie and Tsitsipas victorious in Stockholm

Norrie's return to action, having withdrawn from last month's Korea Open with illness, was not plain sailing as Karatsev won the first set tie-break 10-8 to put the Brit under pressure.

However, the 27-year-old responded by taking the next two sets 6-3 6-4 to seal safe passage, helped by six first-serve aces, which also maintains his hopes of a spot in November's finals and sets up a tie against 19-year-old Holger Rune.

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was given a sterner test by Maxime Cressy before eventually securing a spot in the quarter-finals 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (14-12) in a two-hour contest, while Denis Shapovalov also beat Antoine Bellier in straight sets.

The number one seed is through at the European Open in Antwerp as well as Hubert Hurkacz toppled Jack Draper 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (5-7) 6-1.

Britain's Dan Evans eased into the final eight after securing a 6-2 6-1 victory against Constant Lestienne, while there were also victories for Yoshihito Nishioka and Richard Gasquet.

Elsewhere, sixth-seed Sebastian Baez was a 7-5 7-6 (7-3) winner against Lorenzo Sonego in the Napoli Open, where Roberto Carballes Baena and Corentin Moutet were among the other victors.