Nakashima goes unbeaten to win Next Gen title

Nakashima became the first American winner of the elite eight-man event with a straight-sets 4-3 (7-5) 4-3 (8-6) 4-2 victory over Jiri Lehecka.

The 21-year-old was beaten by Sebastian Korda in the 2021 last four but he more than made amends by winning all five of his matches this time.

Lehecka was also defeated in straight sets by Nakashima in the group stage but he broke his opponent in the opening game of the final at the Allianz Cloud.

Nakashima recovered from 3-1 down in a first set that went the distance and managed to get over the line after a 5-0 lead in the tiebreaker was reduced to 6-5.

Czech youngster Lehecka wasted a glorious chance to level up the contest when letting two set points pass him by in the second-set tiebreaker, which Nakashima went on to win.

The match was over inside 80 minutes.

"I am super happy right now," Nakashima said at his on-court interview.

"It was a great tournament, this whole week.

"This final was another tough match. Just a few points that could have gone either way.

"I am happy with my level today. It's a good way to finish off the year.

"It was a final so there are going to be some pressure moments. There were some nerves at the beginning but I'm happy I was able to turn it around quickly and close it out."