ATP Tour

Nakashima downs Draper at ATP Next Gen Finals

Jack Draper was no match for Brandon Nakashima, who maintained his perfect record at the ATP Next Gen Finals to set up a showdown with Jiri Lehecka.

Nakashima won all of his group matches in Milan and, having lost at the semi-final stage in 2021, he made no mistake this time around with a 4-6 (8-6) 1-4 4-2 4-3 (7-5) victory.

The 21-year-old world No.49 controlled much of Saturday's (AEDT) second semi-final, though he did have to rally from 5-2 down in the final set tie-break.

Nakashima's reward for beating Britain's Draper is a meeting with Lehecka, who fell foul of the American in straight sets in the group stage.

Lehecka came through in second place in his pool and the Czech turned in a dominant display against Dominic Stricker in the first semi-final, winning 4-1 4-3 (7-4) 2-4 4-1.

Seeded No.5, one behind Nakashima, Lehecka has reached his first ATP Tour-level final.

"Today I think everything went the way I wanted," Lehecka said. "Me and my team spoke about this match yesterday and today and the plan was just to relax on the court and enjoy it as much as I can.

"Dominic was playing incredible here, so I am very happy with my win."

