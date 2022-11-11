Nakashima downs Draper at ATP Next Gen Finals

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nakashima won all of his group matches in Milan and, having lost at the semi-final stage in 2021, he made no mistake this time around with a 4-6 (8-6) 1-4 4-2 4-3 (7-5) victory.

The 21-year-old world No.49 controlled much of Saturday's (AEDT) second semi-final, though he did have to rally from 5-2 down in the final set tie-break.

Nakashima's reward for beating Britain's Draper is a meeting with Lehecka, who fell foul of the American in straight sets in the group stage.

Lehecka came through in second place in his pool and the Czech turned in a dominant display against Dominic Stricker in the first semi-final, winning 4-1 4-3 (7-4) 2-4 4-1.

Seeded No.5, one behind Nakashima, Lehecka has reached his first ATP Tour-level final.

"Today I think everything went the way I wanted," Lehecka said. "Me and my team spoke about this match yesterday and today and the plan was just to relax on the court and enjoy it as much as I can.

"Dominic was playing incredible here, so I am very happy with my win."