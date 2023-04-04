Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters

Nadal, who has won 11 times in Monte Carlo, had been hoping to make his return from a hip injury at the ATP Masters 1000 event, which starts next week.

The 36 year-old has not played since going out to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

Nadal previously cast doubt on his status for Monte Carlo last month, and on Tuesday he announced he will be unable to participate.

Hola a todos, aún no me encuentro preparado para competir al más alto nivel. No podré jugar en uno de los torneos más importantes de mi carrera, Monte Carlo. No estoy aún en condiciones de jugar con las máximas garantías y continúo mi proceso preparación, esperando volver pronto — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 4, 2023

"Hi everyone, I'm still not ready to compete at the highest level," Nadal tweeted. "I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo.

"I am not yet in a position to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to return soon."

Nadal's latest setback is another blow in his preparations for the French Open, which starts at the end of May.

The Spaniard, who dominated in Monte Carlo between 2005 and 2012, has slipped down to number 14 in the ATP world rankings.