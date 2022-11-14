Fritz dispatched Nadal, producing a powerful display to beat the 22-time grand slam winner 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 in the duo's group-stage opener.

The American, on his ATP Finals debut, put Nadal under pressure in Turin but was unable to convert on any of three break point chances in the opening set.

Two mini breaks in the tiebreaker was enough for the 25-year-old to grab the opening stanza.

Nadal allowed Fritz to seize the initiative with a double fault at the start of the tiebreaker and the opportunity to seize the lead was capitalised on when the 25-yeard sealed the opening stanza with a big forehand winner.

The top seed's struggles continued into the second set as Fritz, moving well and dictating proceedings from the baseline, claimed the match's first break four games in before going 5-1 up by repeating the trick in a back-and-forth sixth game.

Fritz then wrapped up the win with another dominant display of serving, clinching his second victory over Nadal and denting the Spaniard's bid to win a title that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career and in doing so return to the top of the rankings.

Having been beaten by Tommy Paul at the Paris Masters and Frances Tiafoe at the US Open, Nadal has now suffered three consecutive defeats, and he must bounce back when he faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in his next Green Group encounter in the elite eight-man tournament.