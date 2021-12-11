Nadal pays tribute after Spain great Santana dies

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Santana won the US Open, Wimbledon and the French Open twice during the 1960s, during which time he enjoyed a period as world No.1.

He also won the men's singles tennis tournament at the 1968 Olympics, but it was not recognised as a medal event at the time, and he also won the men's doubles at the 1963 French Open and the Davis Cup with Spain on three occasions.

Santana retired in 1977 and in more recent times was regularly seen watching countryman Nadal, the only Spaniard to have won more grand slam titles, from the stands.

Nadal led the tributes to Santana with an emotional post on social media.

Acabo de recibir la terrible noticia del fallecimiento de nuestro gran Manolo Santana. Como he dicho muchas veces en el pasado: mil gracias por lo que hiciste por nuestro país y por marcar el camino de tantos. Siempre fuiste un referente, un amigo y una persona cercana a todos. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 11, 2021

"I have just received the terrible news of the death of our great Manolo Santana," he wrote.

"As I have said many times in the past: thank you very much for what you did for our country and for leading the way for so many.

"You have always been a reference, a friend and a person close to everyone.

"We will miss you Manolo; you will always be unique and special. Greetings to your family and a lot of strength at this time. We will never forget you."