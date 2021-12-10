Nadal confirms to return at Melbourne ATP 250

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nadal this week appeared on the entry list for the first grand slam of the year, which begins on 17 January 2022.

The Spaniard has not featured on the ATP Tour since August, when he lost against Lloyd Harris at the Citi Open in Washington D.C.

But Nadal is going to be back into the swing of things in the next month. The Melbourne 250 starts on 4 January and will serve as a warm-up for the Australian Open.

Gael Monfils is headlining the ATP 250 event in Adelaide during the same week, while Novak Djokovic, whose participation at the Australian Open remains unclear despite him being listed for entry, is set to lead Serbia at the ATP Cup in Sydney.

Djokovic has not yet revealed his COVID-19 vaccination status. If he is not fully vaccinated, the 34-year-old may not be able to compete in Melbourne unless he can provide a medical exemption.

Nadal has dropped down to world No.6 after another injury-hit season in which he won two titles, in Barcelona and Rome.

He has only won the Australian Open once, in 2009, but has since been beaten four times in the final, in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Since the start of the 2020 season, Nadal has played in four finals, winning them all, including last year's delayed French Open.