Murray withdraws from Dubai Tennis Championships

Murray reached the final of the Qatar Open, which he lost 6-4 6-4 to Daniil Medvedev on Saturday, and had to play three sets in every match during his run to the showpiece.

The world number 52 impressed in Doha, including beating Alexander Zverev and saving five match points against Jiri Lehecka in his semi-final.

However, the toll on the 35-year-old seems to have led to his decision not to participate in Dubai, with the tournament beginning on Tuesday (AEDT).

A statement from the tournament read: "We regret to inform you that Andy Murray is unable to participate in this year's tournament.

"Andy has been dealing with a recurring hip injury that has unfortunately forced him out of Dubai. We wish Andy a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the court in Dubai soon."

Murray's win over Lehecka in Qatar meant he moved level with Jimmy Connors in fifth on the list for most ATP hard-court wins in the Open Era (489).