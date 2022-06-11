LaLiga
ATP Tour

Murray too good for Kyrgios in Stuttgart

Andy Murray reached his first tour-level final on grass since 2016 with a straight-sets victory over Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the Stuttgart Open.

Getty Images

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The three-time Major winner stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round – his first win over a top-five opponent in six years – and followed that up with another fine victory against Kyrgios.

Murray, who last contested a final on grass when winning Wimbledon for a second time, prevailed 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

He moves up to No.47 in the live ATP rankings – the first time he has been in the top 50 since May 2018 – and will face Matteo Berrettini in what will be his 70th career final.

Aiming to keep alive his hopes of a ninth career title on grass, Murray saved both break points faced in the first set and showed good resolve to edge Kyrgios in the tie-break.

The second set was not as tightly contested, with the 35-year-old showing few signs of fatigue as he twice broke Kyrgios' serve to reach Monday's (AEST) final in Germany.

Berrettini had earlier defeated Oscar Otte 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5) to reach his first tour-level final of an injury-hit season.

The world No.10 fired 18 aces en route to overcoming home favourite Otte in a time of one hour and 48 minutes.

"I am really happy," Berrettini said in his on-court interview. "Arriving at the tournament, that was the goal [to reach the final].

"From thinking about it and actually making it is a big difference. I am happy I am here and have another chance to play another final after months without playing.

"This means this is my level and I have proved once again I am comfortable at this level and on this surface. I really like it here at Stuttgart."

News Andy Murray Nick Kyrgios ATP Tour Tennis Matteo Berrettini Oscar Otte
Previous Medvedev makes winning start at Stuttgart
Read
Medvedev makes winning start at Stuttgart
Next Medvedev beats defending champion Mannarino
Read
Medvedev beats defending champion Mannarino
-

Latest Stories

>