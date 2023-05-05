Murray continues progress at Challenger event

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Scot opted to drop down to the second tier after his first-round loss at the Madrid Open last week and the decision has paid off, with Murray’s 6-2 7-6 (6) victory over 18-year-old Van Assche his third in a row.

The teenager is regarded as a big talent and is already ranked in the top 100 but Murray was solid from the baseline and, unlike in his second match against Laurent Lokoli on Friday (AEST), he managed to avoid being taken to a deciding set.

The second set was not without its frustrations, with Murray missing a match point at 5-4 and then seeing an early lead in the tie-break slip away.

Van Assche had two set points but Murray, who needs one more victory to climb back into the top 50, saved both and yelled in delight when he made it over the line.

The 35-year-old is looking for his first title at any level since Antwerp in 2019 having lost his past four finals.