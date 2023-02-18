Medvedev crushes Dimitrov to set up Rotterdam final against Sinner

Former world number one Medvedev took just 82 minutes to dispatch Dimitrov 6-1 6-2, converting six of 13 break points against his Bulgarian opponent.

Medvedev rises back up to 10th in the world rankings after the win, and will go ninth if he can claim the title.

"It was an amazing match," Medvedev said after his victory.

"The score [looks] easy but the match was not. I felt physically like I was playing five sets.

"It would be amazing [to win the tournament]. Every time I come here, and I think it is my fifth time here, everywhere there are photos of the winners and their names.

"I don't remember who won it first time but then Arthur Ashe won it [twice].

"Then [John] McEnroe, [Bjorn] Borg, [Stefan] Edberg and I'm like, 'Well, that tournament has a history for sure'.

"To add my name there would be amazing but for this I need to play well in the final."

Sinner advanced from the last four with the Italian overcoming spirited home wildcard Tallon Griekspoor.

It was Sinner's impressive serve that saw him through 7-5 7-6 (7-5), not facing a single break point and ruthlessly taking the only one he carved out all match to take the first set.

He kept his nerve to see out a second set tie-break and now has the chance to follow up last week's Open Sud de France title with another in Rotterdam.