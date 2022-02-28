Martinez claims maiden ATP Tour title

Both players were competing for their first success in Santiago, with fourth seed Martinez appearing in his second tour-level final after losing to Casper Ruud in Kitzbuhel in July.

World number 72 Martinez sat six places above his opponents in the rankings, but it was seventh seed Baez who claimed the first set before the Spaniard bounced back to send the match to a decider.

Martinez carried that second-set impetus into the final set, eventually triumphing after 2 hours and 48 minutes as he condemned Baez to just his third loss in 29 outings in Chile since the start of the 2021 season.