Kyrgios slams 'insulting' Tomic comparisons

Kyrgios brushed the comparisons to Tomic, who now sits at 207 in the ATP rankings via his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios got compared with Bernard Tomic and he is not happy :-



(Source - Instagram) pic.twitter.com/z19OglsG0s — Adam_Addicott (@AdamAddicott) April 27, 2021

The 26 year-old cited his achievements on and off the court as reasons for why the comparisons were unjustified, saying:

“I got compared with Bernard Tomic today and I’ve never felt more insulted,” Kyrgios wrote.

“Does he have a foundation? @nkfoundation - does he have the accomplishments? Did he raise money for the bushfires? It’s disgusting man.

“Do you research, also I ain’t f---ing with anyone who does OnlyFans. Oh and by accomplishments (I beat the big 4).”

The world number 56 has rarely featured since the start of the pandemic, having last been in action at the Australian Open in February, but he's hoping to be back on the court when the grass season kicks off in June.